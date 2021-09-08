Battle of the Businesses

This is a fun and friendly competition between small and large businesses on Maui to see which business can collect the most pounds of non-perishable food items or monetary donations for the Maui Food Bank. You can donate food or cash — every $1 collected equals 1 pound of food. Our 2021 goal is 6000 pounds of food or $6000!

Maui Food Bank will set up an online donation page for each participating business. If you would also like to collect food donations on site, a food bin will be provided and we will arrange for pickup.