Battle of the Businesses
Battle of the Businesses
October 11th-31st, 2021
Maui Food Bank teams up with 99.9 KISS FM from October 11–31, 2021 for the 13th Annual Battle of the Businesses! Donate today and help feed the hungry on Maui by participating in this island-wide community event!
This is a fun and friendly competition between small and large businesses on Maui to see which business can collect the most pounds of non-perishable food items or monetary donations for the Maui Food Bank. You can donate food or cash — every $1 collected equals 1 pound of food. Our 2021 goal is 6000 pounds of food or $6000!
Maui Food Bank will set up an online donation page for each participating business. If you would also like to collect food donations on site, a food bin will be provided and we will arrange for pickup.
There will be two winners — one large business and one small business.
Each business winner will receive advertising across the Pacific Media Group radio stations, valued at $5000!
Register now for the 2021 Battle of the Businesses!
Ready to join the competition? Here’s how to get in on the fun!
#1.
Sign up your business by completing the registration form.
Once you have completed the registration, you will receive a link to the online fundraising page for your business!
#2.
All participating businesses are requested to make an initial donation of $100 or 100 pounds of food.
Ways to make your initial donation:
- Donate Online: After registering, you can make an online donation on your business’ fundraising page
- Donate by Mail: Please make your check out to the Maui Food Bank with memo “BOB” and your Business Name
- Donate by Phone: Call (808) 243-9500 and mention “Battle of the Businesses”
- Donate Food: Call (808) 243-9500 and we’ll be happy to come pick up your food donations
#3.
During the event window of October 11-31, collect as many Virtual Food Drive or Non-Perishable Food Drive donations as you can!
For questions or more information, please give us a call at (808) 243-9500. Mahalo!